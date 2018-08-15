The North Baezaeko wildfire, just south of Kluskoil Lake Park and about 85 kilometers west of Quesnel, is now listed as a fire of note on the BC Wildfire Website.

Fire Information Officer Robin Clark says it has shown increased fire behavior over the past couple of days going from one thousand hectares to 25-hundred…

“It is estimated at 25 hundred hectares. We have 23 personnel, 2 helicopters, 8 pieces of heavy equipment and one water tender on site. The crews did work through the night and were working to establish containment lines with equipment and they will be working to establish contingency lines and will burn off where possible in order to re-enforce the guards, pending appropriate weather conditions.”

Clark says that fire overlaps with other fires in the area that have led to the evacuation of properties in the north western CRD Boundary to west of Nazko which includes the Kluskus, Batnuni, and Titetown areas.

It is 0 percent contained.

Clark says there is no change in the Narcosli Creek wildfire as it is still mapped at 3,400 hectares…

“There are 99 firefighters, five helicopters and 11 pieces of heavy equipment on site. The hand lit burnoff operations on the northern flank were successful in cleaning up unburnt fuels and a 25 percent wet guard is in place on the southern flank. Heavy equipment will work to complete the machine guard on the northeast flank and all of the contingency guards are in place along with a tight line guard that is in close proximity to the fire perimeter on the northern flank. And today heavy equipment will work to complete any unguarded areas around the fire’s perimeter. And ground personnel will focus on preparing for burn operations that will assist with securing the guard.”

Clark says the Shag Creek wildfire is still estimated at 9,300 hectares and the Blackwater River fire is 4,519 hectares.

Both are zero percent contained.

Clark says progress has been made on the Mayfield Lake wildfire, south of Williams Lake…

“It is still estimated at 300 hectares. We have 52 firefighters, one helicopter and three water tenders on site and this fire is 100 percent guarded at this point around the perimeter, but there are still unburnt fuels that are between the guard and the fire. Therefore it is considered to be 60 percent contained. But crews are working on the northern and eastern flanks to prepare for controlled ignitions.”

An Evacuation Alert remains in place for 181 properties due to that fire.

It is for the area from Mayfield Lake north to Buckley Drive and west to the Fraser River, including the community of Springhouse.