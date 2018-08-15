Liz Jones, Director of Emergency Support Services in 100 Mile House says there is still some confusion as to the meaning of an evacuation alert and an evacuation order.

“The alert is when people come to your door and says its time to start packing. You’re on alert to leave in a hurry. When there’s an evacuation order they want you to leave now. Not in an hour. You don’t have three hours to get your horses out. Leave now. That’s the gist of it.”

She says its important to register with Emergency Support Services immediately if you have been evacuated. “It’s really important to come in and check in and register with ESS because if you don’t you aren’t eligible for any of that help”.

Information on emergency social services can be found at the program web site here.