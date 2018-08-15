A wildfire of note, the Shovel Lake wildfire is located approximately 6.7 km NW of Endako, approx 30 km NE of Burns Lake and approx 54 km SW of Ft. St. James . -BC Wildfire Service

The Williams Lake Fire Department is assisting other areas of the province with wildfire efforts.

Fire Chief Erick Peterson says the Department has deployed its’ structural protection unit.

“It’s just beginning its third week and they are going to be supporting the Fraser Lake area,” Peterson said.

“We sent out five members and we’ve rotated the crews a few times now so we’ve probably used about 10 of our members back and forth to support that team.”

The Unit according to Peterson is triaging structures that are close to the fire edge. Members are attaching sprinklers and sprinkler units to try to increase the humidity and wet everything down so that they are protected.

The City of Prince George said Wednesday morning that more than 500 evacuees have registered in the City due to wildfires south of Francois Lake and southwest of Fort St James.

Peterson says they will continue to maintain a level one at the City’s emergency Operations Centre which is the lowest activation level until they know a little bit more of what is happening up north.

“The City of Williams Lake maybe subject to accepting some evacuees so we need to be able to plan accordingly.”