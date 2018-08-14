Fire chief of the Williams Lake Fire Department Erick Peterson. -My Cariboo Now

The Williams Lake Fire Department will be getting a new water tender fire apparatus with a port-a-tanker following Council’s approval of the $389,221.28 price tag Tuesday evening.

“I’m happy,” said fire chief Erick Peterson.

“Our old tender is long past its’ service life but it still has some good miles on it. With this new tender now we can increase the level of response we have to our rural areas; places that don’t have a fire hydrant we’ll be able to supply them a more reliable water supply.”

Peterson says he’s hoping that the new apparatus will be delivered to the Department in October.

It will replace a 1995 Freightliner Tanker.

“Another side benfit of that is we can also support the Province now,” Peterson adds.

“If we need to we can take one of our tenders and use it to support the forest fires next year.”

The new tender from Rocky Mountain Phoenix costs $386,925.28 with the addtion of the port-a-tanker at $2,296.00.

Council agreed that the additional funding of $39,221.28 be added to the $350,000 project budget from other projects that have come in under budget.