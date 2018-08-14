An Evacuation Alert has been lifted for some communities north of Quesnel.

Emily Epp, Communications Manager with the Cariboo Regional District, explains…

“Specifically east of the Fraser River’s Highway 97 and that includes communities such as Ten Mile Lake, Cinema, Moose Heights and Strathnaver.”

Epp says communities west of the Fraser River, including Nazko, Baker Creek and Blackwater, remain on Evacuation Alert however.

She says there is also no change for the Narcosli Creek alert, which includes the communities of Bouchie Lake, Milburn Lake, West Fraser and West Quesnel.

Evacuation Orders also remain in place for 33 properties southwest of Narcosli Creek, for 901 properties in the north western CRD Boundary to west of Nazko which includes the Kluskus, Batnuni, and Titetown areas, and for 62 properties in the Tatelkuz Lake area.