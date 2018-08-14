Four new wildfires were discovered yesterday in the Chilcotin region of the Cariboo Fire Centre.

Fire Information Officer Robin Clark tells us where…

“One of the new fires that was discovered is located east of the southern end of Tweedsmuir Provincial Park near Wildnerness Lake. It is estimated at 4.1 hectares. One is located in the Chezecut area, northeast of Chilcotin Lake. That one is estimated at 0.1 hectares. There is a new fire located approximately 7 kilometers south of Alexis Lake, estimated at 30 hectares. And another fire was discovered south of Bull Canyon Park, and is estimated at 5 hectares.”

Clark says these fires have demonstrated increasing fire activity and ground crews, helicopters and air tankers are responding.

Clark says the only fire of note that has increased in size is the Shag Creek wildfire, that is now estimated at 93-hundred hectares in size.

That’s up from 8,410.

That fire is the one that has more than 900 properties in the Kluskus, Batnuni and Tittletown areas on Evacuation Order.

