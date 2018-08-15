There will be a familiar name on the ballot for Cariboo Regional District voters in Area I during the municipal election this October.

Jim Glassford, who was the Director for that area for six years from 2008 to 2014, has decided to run again.

He says there are a few things he’d like to see finished…

“I’d like to see the bridge over the Blackwater for access to NewGold, so i’d like to see that completed. It was a go last year but i haven’t heard a status on it in the last year, but the CRD hasn’t done much work getting that completed. But i think once NewGold starts up that we want some of that economic development coming our way.”

Glassford says he also didn’t like how the indoor soccer complex in Quesnel was put into Sub Regional Recreation.

He feels that it was rejected by the public twice, once in 2008 under the alternative approval process and later in a full blown referendum, and he feels that based on that it shouldn’t have went ahead.