2017 was the worst wildfire season in BC’s history but even it didn’t match this year’s, at least in the Cariboo, when it comes to this number.

Jessica Mack is a Fire Information Officer with the BC Wildfire Service…

“As of today, we’ve had just over 31,000 hectares burned and we’ve had 292 fires since April 1st. In comparison to 2017 at this time, there was just over 550,000 hectares burned with 241 fires.

So there are actually more wildfires this year, they are just a lot smaller.

The largest fire of note within the Cariboo Fire Centre is Shag Creek.

It is mapped at 8,410 hectares and is zero percent contained.

The Wild Goose wildfire is 7,228 hectares and 40 percent contained.

The Blackwater fire is now listed at 45-hundred and 19 hectares and there is also an aggressive fire to the west of the Blackwater River as well.

The North Baseako wildfire is now estimated at 25-hundred hectares, up from one thousand.

The Narcosli Creek wildfire is 34-hundred hectares but crews continue to make good progress on that fire as it is now 90 percent guarded and 50 percent contained.

There are currently 81 active wildfires burning in the Cariboo Fire Centre area.