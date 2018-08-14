James Pedersen is this year’s champion after a spectacular round of 2-under par 69 on Sunday.
He opened with a 75 for a two day total of 144.
That was three clear of Steve Sheldon who hada gross score of 147.
Pedersen also won this tournament back in 2014 and was the runner-up in 2013 and 2016.
Sheldon has had some success in the past himself.
He won in 2013 and was also second in 2014.
Tony McDonald won low net with a 137.
A total of 66 golfers took part.
Quesnel Senior Men’s tournament 2018 Results
Low Gross Champion James Pedersen 75-69 = 144
Low Net Champion Tony McDonald 76-77 (68-69 = 137)
Flight One (0 – 7 hdcp)
Low Gross
Steve Sheldon 147
Jeff Crandall 153
John Pickard 156
Low Net
Gord Hunter 143
Rod Albers 143
Steve Redden 148
Flight Two (8 – 11 hdcp)
Low Gross
Wayne Carifelle Sr 160
Keith Boichat 164
Daryl Allan 164
Low Net
Tony Ellison 142
Ron Lucas 143
Glen Walton 144
Flight Three (12 – 15 hdcp)
Low Gross
Ron Graham 165
Mario Cuglietta 166
Bill Graham 171
Low Net
Ken Reid 141
Bill Krawczyk 142
Wes Arnot 144
Flight Four (16 – 26 hdcp)
Low Gross
Dwayne Renshaw 170
Brian Steeves 176
David Fleck 181
Low Net
Richard Lindstrom 138
Gil Dagneau 143
Phil Vandervelde 143