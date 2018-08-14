James Pedersen is this year’s champion after a spectacular round of 2-under par 69 on Sunday.

He opened with a 75 for a two day total of 144.

That was three clear of Steve Sheldon who hada gross score of 147.

Pedersen also won this tournament back in 2014 and was the runner-up in 2013 and 2016.

Sheldon has had some success in the past himself.

He won in 2013 and was also second in 2014.

Tony McDonald won low net with a 137.

A total of 66 golfers took part.

Quesnel Senior Men’s tournament 2018 Results

Low Gross Champion James Pedersen 75-69 = 144

Low Net Champion Tony McDonald 76-77 (68-69 = 137)

Flight One (0 – 7 hdcp)

Low Gross

Steve Sheldon 147

Jeff Crandall 153

John Pickard 156

Low Net

Gord Hunter 143

Rod Albers 143

Steve Redden 148

Flight Two (8 – 11 hdcp)

Low Gross

Wayne Carifelle Sr 160

Keith Boichat 164

Daryl Allan 164

Low Net

Tony Ellison 142

Ron Lucas 143

Glen Walton 144

Flight Three (12 – 15 hdcp)

Low Gross

Ron Graham 165

Mario Cuglietta 166

Bill Graham 171

Low Net

Ken Reid 141

Bill Krawczyk 142

Wes Arnot 144

Flight Four (16 – 26 hdcp)

Low Gross

Dwayne Renshaw 170

Brian Steeves 176

David Fleck 181

Low Net

Richard Lindstrom 138

Gil Dagneau 143

Phil Vandervelde 143