A special Air Quality statement remains in effect for the Cariboo.

Today (Tuesday) in Williams Lake and Quesnel the Air Quality Index is 10-plus or very high risk and for tomorrow (Wednesday) it’s expected to be 9 or high risk.

In their Smoky skies bulletin issued earlier this morning, Environment Canada says during a wildfire smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour by hour.

For more information on current air quality, you can go online to bcairquality.ca.