BC Wildfire Crews continue to make progress on the Narcosli Creek wildfire that has 33 properties on Evacuation Order and thousands of others, including in West Quesnel, on Evacuation Alert.

Jessica Mack, a Fire Information Officer with the BC Wildfire Service, says it is now 90 percent guarded and 50 percent contained.

The fire is mapped at 34-hundred hectares.

She says ground crews will continue burn operations to remove unburned fuels between the fire and the guard.

Mack says night operations with heavy equipment and ground crews worked throughout the night.

While bucketing operations have been limited due to poor visibility, Mack says five helicopters are on site to assist when conditions allow.

She says crews will focus on constructing machine guard and the northeast flank.