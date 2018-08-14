An Evacuation alert has been lifted for the Houseman Road area

The Cariboo Regional District says the Houseman Road fire is being held and 100% contained.

The 108 Mile Volunteer Fire Department delivered the South Cariboo Structural Protection trailer on Thursday, Aug. 9, to the Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department, who has been working jointly with the BC Wildfire Service and contract crews on the Houseman Road fire.

An Evacuation Alert was in effect for 57 properties in the Houseman Road area, which is about 25 kilometres northeast of 100 Mile House.

The recent rain and the efforts of BC Wildfire Service crews have combined to reduce the wildfire threat.

On Sunday, an Evacuation Order for this area was downgraded to an Alert.