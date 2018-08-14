The Cariboo hasn’t seen a whole lot of precipitation so far this summer and we’re almost at the mid-point of August.

So what does the long-range forecast look like temperature wise?

We asked Environment Canada Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon

“We had some cooler weather this past weekend however we are now warming up to above normal temperatures into the mid twenties, even high twenties for the rest of this week”.

Sekhon said there may be a chance of some precipitation on thursday but its not looking like there will be a big change in the weather pattern that we’re going to see a lot of rain come through.

This past July was the 13th driest on record in the Cariboo according to Environment Canada.