RCMP say they responded to a report of a smashed window at the front entrance of the hospital on Saturday (August 11th) just after midnight.

Police say they discovered that a vehicle tow strap had been placed around the ATM in the lobby, but that it appears that the strap broke and the theft attempt was unsuccessful.

RCMP say surveillance at the hospital was able to show a suspect vehicle and possible suspects to the crime.

The suspect vehicle was later located on the highway west toward Prince George and identified as being stolen.

Police say a male suspect was then identified and arrested, thanks to a tip from the public.

He has since been released from custody on a promise to appear in court.

Meanwhile, police continue to investigate and look for more suspects.