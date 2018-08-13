Police say they were responding to a complaint on Murray Road this past Wednesday when members noticed that a travel trailer on the property that had been stolen a month ago from Chilliwack in the Lower Mainland.

Police say there were two occupants inside the trailer at the time.

One man remains in custody while a woman was released on a promise to appear in court.

Both are facing one count of Possession of Stolen Property.

RCMP say the trailer is reported to have a value of approximately $70,000.

Recreational Vehicles continue to be a target of thefts due to there high market and resale value.

The RCMP encourage the public to purchase adequate locking devices, such as hitch locks, wheel locks and other safety devices that can be purchased at any recreational vehicle or automotive store, to ensure that your property remains safe and secure.