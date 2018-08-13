The Province of BC has formally asked for help with the wildfire situation from the federal government.

BC is looking for 200 self-sufficient personnel to perform the mop-up and patrol of contained fires, heavy-lift aircraft to re-position wildfire crews and equipment to new fire starts that threaten communities, and aircraft for emergency transport of injured personnel as well as helping to evacuate people in remote areas if evacuation routes are compromised.

These resources would be distributed to where they are needed most, however, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the north has been identified as an area needing help.

“We know right now there is considerable need in the north, north-central, and northwest in terms of the current fire situation.

“We have a fire situation right across the provinces and there are resources deployed all over northern British Columbia, northwestern British Columbia, and in the southeast so it is the fire service that will be making those decisions.”

As of Monday, August 13 there are 83 active wildfires within the Cariboo Fire Centre including five new wildfires that were discovered Sunday.

Summary of Wildfires of Note

Shag Creek (C11837)

-located west of Shag Creek and north of the Itcha mountains

-estimated at 8410 hectares

-an Evacuation Order has been implemented by the Cariboo Regional District for properties in the Shag Creek area

Blackwater River (C12328)

-located east of Blackwater River in the Nazko area

-mapped at 4519 hectares.

-eight personnel, one helicopter, and six pieces of heavy equipment on site. Ground crews will be working to establish guard on the east flank today.

-an Evacuation Alert and Order has been implemented by the Cariboo Regional District.

Narcosli Creek (C12302)

-located north of Tzenzaicut Lake, west of the Fraser River

-estimated at 3788 hectares and has 30 per cent containment

-104 firefighters, five helicopters and ten pieces of heavy equipment on site. Yesterday, successful burn operations were completed to remove unburned fuels from the fires’ path. The fire is now 80 per cent guarded around the fires’ perimeter. Night operations with heavy equipment and ground crews worked throughout the night. Crews will focus on strengthening containment lines on the west and south flanks.

-An Evacuation Alert and Order has been implemented by the Cariboo Regional District for properties in the West Quesnel area

Mayfield Lake (C22371)

-located northwest of Mayfield Lake

-estimated at 300 hectares and is now 100 per cent contained

-65 firefighters, two helicopters and six pieces of heavy equipment are on site. Crews are working on mop up in the south and western flanks. Controlled ignitions are planned today for the north flank and a portion of the east flank

-an Evacuation Alert has been implemented by the Cariboo Regional District for properties in the Mayfield Lake area

Horsefly Lake (C31678)

-located north of Horsefly Lake and west of Haggens Point Road

-estimated at 1100 hectares and is 90 per cent contained

-32 firefighters, eight pieces of heavy equipment and three helicopters on site. Ground crews continue to build guard on the east flank. They are also working to secure west flank by continuing to build guard and removing fuel between the fire and the guard. Crews are establishing a wet line on the west flank and hosing the interior.

Lang Lake (C42138)

-located east of the north end of Lang Lake

-estimated at 440 hectares and 70 per cent contained

-five firefighters and four pieces of heavy equipment on site. Ground crews will continue working to gain containment around the perimeter, focusing on the southern flank of the fire.

-An Evacuation Alert and Order has been implemented by the Cariboo Regional District for properties in the Lang Lake Murphy Lake area.

Houseman Road (C42363)

-located southwest of Buffalo Lake and about 13 kilometres east of the community of 100 Mile House

-mapped at 19.5 hectares and 100 per cent contained

-21 personnel on site. The fire is in Being Held status and ground crews continue to mop up hot spots within the perimeter

-Evacuation Order has been changed to an Evacuation Alert by the Cariboo Regional District for properties in the Houseman Road area

Twin Creek (C42324)

-located southeast of 70 Mile House

-estimated at 585 hectares and is now 90 per cent contained

-44 firefighters, one helicopter, and five pieces of heavy equipment on site. This fire received rain yesterday and crews are working to establish hose lines around the perimeter. This fire is now considered to be in Being Held status. Crews are making good progress and are establishing hose lines and extinguishing hot spots. The fire has been pushing east towards a natural guard created by the previously burned Elephant Hill fire from 2017.

-Evacuation Order was rescinded; however, the Evacuation Alert remains in place by the Thompson Nicola Regional District for properties near the Bonaparte Plateau, including properties on Hutchinson Road

Wild Goose Lake (C41745)

-located west of Meadow Lake and west of Clinton

-estimated at 7228 hectares and is 40 percent contained.

-is 50 per cent guarded; crews are patrolling the eastern flank and securing the southern flank. Crews have been establishing containment lines, hose lines, and are working on danger tree assessing and falling.

-an Evacuation Alert and Order has been implemented by the Thompson Nicola Regional District and Cariboo Regional District for properties surrounding Wild Goose Lakes

(With Files from Matt Fetinko with MyPrinceGeorgeNow and BC Wildfire Service)