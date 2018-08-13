Progress has been made on the Narcosli Creek wildfire that has 33 properties on Evacuation Order and thousands of others, including in West Quesnel, on Evacuation Alert.

Jessica Mack, a Fire Information Officer with the BC Wildfire Service, says it is now 80 percent guarded and 30 percent contained.

The fire has grown to 3,788 hectares in size, up from 31-hundred, but Mack says that is just due to more accurate mapping.

The Blackwater River wildfire is now up to 4,519 hectares, up from 37-hundred, but also due to better mapping.

And the Shag Creek wildfire actually grew to 8,410 hectares, up from seven thousand.

There doesn’t appears to have been any significant growth on any of the others.

There is no change so far today on any of the four Evacuation Orders that are in place within the Cariboo Fire Centre region.

That includes 901 properties in the north western CRD Boundary to west of Nazko which includes the Kluskus, Batnuni, and Titetown areas….the 33 properties southwest of Narcosli Creek, 62 properties in the Tatelkuz Lake area and 66 properties in the Lang Lake/Murphy Lake areas in the South Cariboo.

There are also seven Evacuation Alerts that remain in place.