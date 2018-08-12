Nichole Fraser will be serving as the organizer of this year's Terry Fox Run in Williams Lake. -My Cariboo Now

A Lakecity resident has stepped up to help outrun cancer.

Nichole Fraser will be serving as this year’s organizer of the Terry Fox Run.

She says all of us have in some way or another have been affected by cancer.

“It’s a really great cause; the Foundation is amazing, all the work they do, just everything that goes into doing something like this is really incredible and I’m really happy to be a part of it,” Fraser said.

“I think for me it’s more about trying to do something for Williams Lake. I’ve been here for 30 plus years and I’m so proud to live here.”

“When you see online somebody who maybe isn’t in the best position that needs a hand immediately twenty, thirty people jump on to help that person. We really band together so I just want to give everybody something fun to do, bring the family out, bring the dogs out, come get some exercise, get the kids off the electronics, and just come really be together.”

“After last year it’s nice just to feel that support and have something nice to do.”

Fraser admits that while it’s pretty overwhelming she says she is lucky to have such a great team helping her out including previous organizer Sheila Wyse, and also Councillor Craig Smith.

The Terry Fox Run has been held in Williams Lake since 1985 raising $90,000 for innovative cancer research.

The run was cancelled last year following last summer’s wildfire activity.

This year’s Terry Fox Run is scheduled to take place on September 16th with registration at 9am and the Run getting underway at 10 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Fraser says they will be trying to get more teams involved and maybe even get a little competitiveness going on.