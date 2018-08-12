57 South Cariboo residents can now go home.

The Cariboo Regional District has downgraded an Evacuation Order for the Houseman Road area to an Evacuation Alert.

CRD Communications Manager Emily Epp…

“That was due to the Houseman Road wildfire which is just north of the Horse Lake area. It’ about 12 kilometers as the crow flies northeast of 100 Mile House.”

The Houseman Road wildfire is listed at 19 1/2 hectares and is now 100 percent contained.

Residents in these areas remain on evacuation alert, and residents must be prepared in case the area receives a future evacuation order on short notice.

Local governments may not have time to go door-to-door should a new evacuation order be issued. Information about what to do when on evacuation alert is listed below.

