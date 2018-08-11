The Evacuation Alert that was in effect for the Narcosli Area has now been expanded by the Cariboo Regional District.

CRD Communications Manager Emily Epp says it essentially expands out in a circle around the area that is now under an Evacuation Order.

The number of properties impacted goes up to 2,266 from 2,137.

An alert also remains in place for the area north of Narcosli Creek to West Quesnel.

That includes Bouchie Lake, Milburn Lake, West Fraser and Narcosli Creek.

No properties east of the Fraser River are on evacuation alert.

All of this is due to the Narcosli Creek wildfire, still estimated at 3100 hectares in size.

It is zero percent contained.