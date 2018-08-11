An Evacuation Order has now been issued for 33 properties in the Narcosli Creek area.

Emily Epp is the Communications Manager with the CRD…

“The Cariboo Regional District, on recommendation by the BC Wildfire Service due to the Narcosli Creek Fire, has now issued an evacuation order for an area southwest of Narcosli Creek. Part of the area that was initially on alert is now included in that order area and the order has also expanded to the southwest.”

There are two Evacuation routes….north to Ernst Road to Marsh Road through Quesnel and north to Prince George on Highway 97 and also to Mount Creek Road/Townsend Road, then north onto Lavington Road, to Tibbles Road to Nazko Road and then through Quesnel onto Prince George.

Evacuees need to register at the ESS Reception Centre at Exhibition Park at the CN Centre.

Meanwhile, the area north of Narcosli Creek to West Quesnel, impacting more than 39-hundred properties, remains on Evacuation Alert.

Red Bluff and Kersley are not on Evacuation Alert.

They were mistakenly put on the map earlier.

The Narcosli Creek wildfire meanwhile, according to the BC Wildfire website, is still 31-hundred hectares in size and 0 percent contained.