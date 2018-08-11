EVACUATION ALERT

Electoral Area “E” (Bonaparte Plateau)

Twin Creek Wildfire

August 11, 5:00 p.m. – Evacuation Alert and Map

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

A wildfire burning in the vicinity of Twin Creek poses an imminent threat to people and property. Due to the potential danger to life and health, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an Evacuation Alert for the following properties:

The communities of 70 Mile House and South Green Lake as identified on the attached map.

An evacuation alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises and property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance warning as possible prior to the evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

Use the TNRD’s online interactive map to see all the areas on evacuation order and alert: https://bit.ly/2tvM7ws

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHEN AN ALERT IS IN EFFECT

Locate all family members and be prepared to evacuate your residence and property to an identified safe reception center. Gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (insurance), photographs and immediate care needs for dependants. Prepare to move any disabled persons and children. Collect pets and pet needs. If possible, move livestock to a safe area.

IN THE EVENT AN EVACUATION IS REQUIRED, residents in the above described areas and as identified on the attached map will need to exit the area and will be directed to a designated reception center.

If you require more information contact the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Em