EVACUATION ORDER

Electoral Area “E” (Bonaparte Plateau)

Wild Goose Lake Wildfire

August 11, 2018 5:30 p.m. – Evacuation Alert and Map

Pursuant to Section 5.4 of TNRD Local Authority Emergency Program Bylaw No. 2017, an Evacuation Order has been issued by Chair Ranta from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in Kamloops.

A rapidly moving wildfire currently located in Electoral Area “E” (Bonaparte Plateau) is threatening communities within the Electoral Area.

Because of the potential danger to life and health, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order for the properties as identified on the attached map.

If you are in the described area, you must leave immediately and report to the Emergency Reception Centre located at 306 Lebourdais St in Clinton. It is also suggested that evacuees turn off the power and gas to all appliances other than refrigerators and freezers.

Use the TNRD’s online interactive map to see all the areas on evacuation order and alert: https://bit.ly/2tvM7ws

If you require more information contact the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operation Centre at 1-877-377-8673. Current hours of operation for the Emergency Operations Centre are Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. These hours are subject to change as required. For emergency assistance after hours, contact the Emergency Coordination Centre at 1-800-663-3456.