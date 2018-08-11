The 2018 Art Walk and Sale is now officially underway in downtown Williams Lake.

“It’s always wonderful to see people out looking at the art, doing things, and all the headaches and all the frustrations just melt,” Arty the Art Walker told MYCARIBOONOW Friday morning at the launch of the event.

“I’m very happy to be out here today and by the looks of things all of our guests are too.”

60 artists and merchants are taking part in this year’s Art Walk and Sale which is up a few from last year’s 56.

“We have a grand prize which we offer every year and it’s been earrings one year, it’s been a necklace, it’s been a trip to Sun Peaks, it’s been wood carvings. This year we’re giving $800 of artists’ art that you can buy from any two artists that are in art walk,” Arty said.

“So as your’re walking keep track of what you would really like to own because you may win it.” This year’s Art Walk and Sale runs until September 8.

While there is no confirmation Arty hints that a new mural will be installed sometime during the Art and Sale at Dance Studio located on Oliver Street.