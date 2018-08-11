Wind appears to be cooperating with the Narcosli Creek wildfire which is located approximately 31 kilometers southwest of Quesnel.

Director of Emergency Services for Quesnel, Sylvain Gauthier says an evacuation alert still remains in effect for the Narcosli Area including Bouchie Lake and West Quesnel.

“The updates that we got this morning is that the wind will be permitting from the north-northwest today (Saturday, August 11) so basically pushing the fire away from the City and back onto the burnt area southwest which is good news.”

Gauthier adds that crews are making progress with the help of heavy equipment that has arrived on scene, and the wind.

“We are still going to keep the evcaucation alert in place,” he said.

“Mainly there’s other major fires in the area like the Nazko area and that wind will shift coming in from the northwest and now pushing everything towards our location. Those are a lot further away, but they’re still going to produce a lot of smoke into the area.”

“So we just want to be on the caution side and just keep everything in place over the next couple days.”

The Narcosli Creek wildfire as Saturday morning was 0% contained and estimated at 3,100 hectares.

The BC Wildfire Service said that night operations with heavy equipment worked throughout the night and crews are continuing to build guard on the western flank, working towards the northern flank.

“If the current weather continues, the fire crews may attempt a back burn on the north side of the fire,” said Teann Ingram, City of Quesnel EOC Communications.

“The crews are hoping to build fire guards on the north side as well.”