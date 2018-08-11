The Cariboo Regional District issued an evacuation alert for 2,077 properties in the area from Highway 97 West to Michelle Bazaeko Forest Service Road (FSR) area Saturday morning.

“This includes the communities of Nazko, Baker Creek, Blackwater, Ten Mile Lake, Cinema, Moose Heights and Strathnaver, but only on the west side of Highway 97, with a total of about 2,000 residents impacted,” said the CRD.

See a map of the affected areas: https://bit.ly/2vB5uYw

An expanded evacuation order for 901 properties in the north western CRD Boundary to west of Nazko, including the Kluskus, Batnuni, and Titetown areas was issued earlier and replaces the “North Western CRD Boundary to Southern Edge of Tsacha Lake Area Evacuation Order” issued on August 8th.

The CRD’s EOC Communications said due to immediate danger that members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action, and that some would be evacuated by helicopter.

View a map of the affected areas here: https://bit.ly/2nvd6r8