The Williams Lake Stampede has been named as the seventh top rodeo in North America by USA Today readers.

USA Today 10Best published its’ top 10 winners in the category Readers’ Choice Best Rodeo with Williams Lake as the only the rodeo from Canada to make the list.

“That’s really great,” said Mayor Walt Cobb.

“I hadn’t heard what the number was but I heard that we were in the top ten. So that really raises our profile for our rodeo and it’s great that we get that kind of media coverage and recognition for the good work that the many, many volunteers do.”

The top 10 Best Rodeo winners are:

Dodge City Roundup Rodeo – Dodge City, Kansas World’s Oldest Rodeo – Prescott, Arizona Reno Rodeo -Reno, Nevada Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo – Fort Worth, Texas Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo – Houston, Texas Greeley Stampede – Greeley, Colorado Williams Lake Stampede – Williams Lake, British Columbia National Western Stock Show and Rodeo – Denver, Colorado Tucson Rodeo – Tucson, Arizona Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, Wyoming

Prior to voting closing July 23, City of Williams Lake Economic Development Officer Beth Veenkamp said that Williams Lake was running in 12th position and that only four nominees out of 20 were from Canada.

This year marked 92 years for the annual Williams Lake Stampede that was held June 29th to July 2nd.