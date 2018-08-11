Strong wind gusts, heavy downpours, and possible severe thunderstorms are expected Saturday for the South Cariboo including Williams Lake.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the area.

“We’ve had a sharp upper trough that’s been parked off the west coast over the eastern Pacific for a number of days while we’ve had this very hot air mass over us and now it’s basically going to zip through this weekend on its way east,” said meteorologist Matt Loney.

“The more severe thunderstorm activity is expected to be further south and east over the Thompson, Okanagan, Columbia, and Kootenays.”

Possibility for Heavy Rainfall Warning

“We are looking at the potential of heavier rain bands to come through tonight as that thunderstorm activity wraps up,” Loney said.

20 to 30 millimeters of rain could be locally seen with the potential for some heavier bands to move to give up 50 millimeters of rain.

“We’re going to be monitoring that,” said Loney.

“The potential is there to issue a heavy rainfall warning later today.”

“The good news in of all of this is the smokey skies that we’ve had for the past number of days; that activity will at least have an improvement temporarily for the weekend as we get drier northwest flow wrapping in behind the storm system.”