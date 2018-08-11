The first night of the Doug Larson memorial race weekend finished Friday night under the lights at Thunder Mountain Speedway in Williams Lake.

In the Vintage series racing there were 2 mains that split the field of 24 cars into two. Winning the B main was Dale Nesty of Kamloops and the A main winner was Dean Warmerdam from Abbotsford.

Former Williams Lake resident Trevor Seibert was 2nd in the A main.

The Pro-Mini racing last night was dominated by Quesnel’s Terry Braman as he had the fastest qualifying time and won the Dash, Heat and Main.

The Bone Stocks racing had a field of 11 cars and the Main winner was Williams Lake’s Zach Salmon.

The Doug Larson memorial weekend racing continues in Quesnel today, August 11 with time trials at 4 pm and racing at 5 pm at the Gold Pan Speedway.

(Files from GOAT FM morning announcer Dale Taylor)