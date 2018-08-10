An evacuation order for 62 properties in the Tatelkuz Lake area was issued by the Cariboo Regional District Friday evening.

This order replaces and expands upon the Tatelkuz Lake Area Alert #2 issued at 8:00 pm on August 7, 2018.

“Due to immediate danger, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action,” said Emily Epp, CRD Manager of Communications.

“Register at the ESS Reception Centre at Exhibition Park at Ospika Boulevard and 18th Avenue in Prince George.”

Please note, if you have a primary residence outside of the evacuation order, you will not be eligible for Emergency Support Services (ESS).”

View a map of the affected areas here: https://bit.ly/2KF9MmB

Use the CRD’s online interactive map to see all the areas on evacuation alert or order and the wildfires in the area: https://bit.ly/2tcpS1e (there may be a delay before the map is updated)