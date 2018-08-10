The Cariboo Regional District issued an evacuation order for 66 properties in the Lang Lake/Murphy Lake area Friday evening.

A small portion of the Hawkins Lake and Eagle Creek area evacuation alert, issued on August 10 at 12:30 p.m., is now included in this order.

View a map of the affected areas here: https://bit.ly/2KLAMRo

“Due to immediate danger, members of the RCMP or Search and Rescue will be expediting this action,” said Emily Epp, CRD Manager of Communications.

“Register with Emergency Support Services (ESS) at Peter Skeene Ogden (200 7th St) in 100 Mile House. Please note, if you have a primary residence outside of the evacuation order, you will not be eligible for Emergency Support Services (ESS).”

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

You must leave the area immediately.

Close all windows and doors.

Do not shut off your natural gas if you receive an evacuation order. For more information visit www.fortisbc.com .

Close gates (latch) but do not lock.

Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help.

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

Do not use more vehicles than you have to.

Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

Register with Emergency Support Services (ESS) at Peter Skeene Ogden (200 7th St) in 100 Mile House.

Further information will be issued as it becomes available. Please visit the CRD Emergency Operations Facebook page at facebook.com/CRDEmergencyOperations as well as the CRD website at cariboord.ca/emergency. For more information contact the CRD’s public information line at 1-866-759-4977 (8:00am – 10:00 pm daily).

The lighting caused Lang Lake wildfire (C42138) is located five kilometres southeast Lang Lake and 10 kilometres north of Canim Lake.

It was listed late Friday afternoon by the BC Wildfire Service as 200 hectares and 0% contained.

“This fire is being assessed and heavy equipment is working to establish containment lines,” stated the Service.

“There is only one fire officer on site due to difficult terrain and safety concerns.”