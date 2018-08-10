The City of Williams Lake says it has activated its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at the Fire Hall as it continues to monitor fires in the general area.

“This is a level one activation which is the lowest activation level and is meant simply as a precaution as evacuation alerts have recently been issued by the CRD for areas that border on the City fire protection area,” Fire Chief Erick Peterson said in a media release.

Mayor Walt Cobb told MYCARIBOONOW that preparations are underway should Emergency Social Services need to be activated at Williams Lake Secondary.

“There are no evacuation orders, but we’ll be ready to accept evacuees if necessary,” Cobb said.

At this time there is no immediate threat to any structures or property within City boundaries.

“The only fire of note in the area is located in the vicinity of Springhouse approximately 19kms SW of Williams Lake,” Peterson said.

Alerts & Orders as of 5pm Friday, August 10

The Cariboo Regional District EOC currently has the following alerts and orders in place. For further information and details please visit the cariboord.ca website.

–>Mayfield Lake Area, North to Buckley Drive, West to Fraser River Evacuation ALERT

Issued Aug 10 @ 1:30pm

Impacts 181 properties

Due to a wildfire SW of Springhouse

–>Hawkins Lake & Eagle Creek area Evacuation ALERT

Issued Aug. 10 @ 12:30pm

Impacts 396 properties

Due to the Lang Lake wildfire (C41238)

–>Narcosli Area & West Quesnel Evacuation ALERT

Issued Aug. 10 @ 11:30am

Impacts 2,137 CRD properties

Impacts 1,772 Quesnel properties (all properties on west side of Fraser River)

Due to the Narcosli Creek fire (C12302)

–>Houseman Road Area Evacuation ORDER

Issued Aug 9 @ 6:15 pm

Impact 57 properties

Due to the C42363 fire Buffalo Creek

–>Tatelkuz Area Evacuation ALERT

Expanded Aug. 7 @ 8PM

Impacts 38 properties

Due to the Chutanli Lake wildfire

Initial alert impacted 2 properties

–>Shag Creek Evacuation ORDER