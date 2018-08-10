The City of Williams Lake says it has activated its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at the Fire Hall as it continues to monitor fires in the general area.
“This is a level one activation which is the lowest activation level and is meant simply as a precaution as evacuation alerts have recently been issued by the CRD for areas that border on the City fire protection area,” Fire Chief Erick Peterson said in a media release.
Mayor Walt Cobb told MYCARIBOONOW that preparations are underway should Emergency Social Services need to be activated at Williams Lake Secondary.
“There are no evacuation orders, but we’ll be ready to accept evacuees if necessary,” Cobb said.
At this time there is no immediate threat to any structures or property within City boundaries.
“The only fire of note in the area is located in the vicinity of Springhouse approximately 19kms SW of Williams Lake,” Peterson said.
Alerts & Orders as of 5pm Friday, August 10
The Cariboo Regional District EOC currently has the following alerts and orders in place. For further information and details please visit the cariboord.ca website.
–>Mayfield Lake Area, North to Buckley Drive, West to Fraser River Evacuation ALERT
- Issued Aug 10 @ 1:30pm
- Impacts 181 properties
- Due to a wildfire SW of Springhouse
–>Hawkins Lake & Eagle Creek area Evacuation ALERT
- Issued Aug. 10 @ 12:30pm
- Impacts 396 properties
- Due to the Lang Lake wildfire (C41238)
–>Narcosli Area & West Quesnel Evacuation ALERT
- Issued Aug. 10 @ 11:30am
- Impacts 2,137 CRD properties
- Impacts 1,772 Quesnel properties (all properties on west side of Fraser River)
- Due to the Narcosli Creek fire (C12302)
–>Houseman Road Area Evacuation ORDER
- Issued Aug 9 @ 6:15 pm
- Impact 57 properties
- Due to the C42363 fire Buffalo Creek
–>Tatelkuz Area Evacuation ALERT
- Expanded Aug. 7 @ 8PM
- Impacts 38 properties
- Due to the Chutanli Lake wildfire
- Initial alert impacted 2 properties
–>Shag Creek Evacuation ORDER
- Issued Aug. 8 @ 1PM
- Impacts 93 properties
- Due to the Shag Creek wildfire
- Initial evacuation alert was issued Aug. 7 @ 8PM and impacted 17 properties