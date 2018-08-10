Another evacuation alert due to wildfire was issued Friday afternoon by the Cariboo Regional District.

“An Evacuation Alert has been issued for 181 properties for an area from Mayfield Lake north to Buckley Drive and west to the Fraser River,” said Emily Epp, CRD Manager of Communications.

“This area includes the community of Springhouse.”

The alert Epp said is due to a wildfire southwest of Springhouse (C22371).

See the map: https://bit.ly/2MfYU3m

An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be required. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

The wildfire which is located 10 kilometers southwest of Springhouse as of Friday, August 10 is listed as 45 hectares with 21 firefighters on site.

Residents are strongly encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders: https://member.everbridge.net/ index/453003085612292#/signup