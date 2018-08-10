UPDATED 4:30 pm: The Cariboo Regional District and City of Quesnel have issued an evacuation alert for the Narcosli Creek area north to West Quesnel with all City properties on evacuation alert west of the Fraser River.

“This evacuation alert is due to the Narcosli Creek Fire [Tzenzaicut Lake/Fish Lake – C12302],” said Emily Epp, CRD Manager of Communications, who confirmed that the alert affects 2,137 properties within the CRD.

Roughly 1,772 properties are impacted by the alert in West Quesnel.

See the map for CRD areas: https://bit.ly/2MD8VV8

See the map for City of Quesnel areas: http://bit.ly/2nucdPI

The Narcosli Creek fire which is located north of Tzenzaicut Lake, west of Kersley as of Friday, August 10 was listed as an estimated 3,100 hectares and 0% contained.

“Right now we do have a wildfire approximately 25 kilometers southwest of us at Tzenzaicut and with the prevailing wind that we’ve been getting the fire is moving into a northwestern direction which is basically right in path with the city of Quesnel,” said Sylvain Gauthier, Director of Emergency Services for the City of Quesnel.

Gauthier says they are just asking people to be prepared to leave at this point as this is only a precaution.

If the alert becomes an evacuation order then Gauthier says it could extend to other parts of the city.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHEN AN ALERT IS IN EFFECT

Upon notification of an ALERT, you should be prepared for the evacuation order by:

Having a plan to transport all family members or co-workers outside of the area, should the area be brought under evacuation order.

Keeping essential items readily available for a quick departure; including medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependants and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc).

Ensuring that any dependents are prepared for departure.

Moving pets and livestock to a safe area.

Ensuring that you have accommodation options for your family, if possible. A Reception Centre will be made available if required.

Monitoring reliable news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of Reception Centres.

The City of Quesnel’s public information line is open during business hours at 250-992-2111. The CRD’s emergency information line is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 1-866-759-4977.

Residents are strongly encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders: https://member.everbridge.net/ index/453003085612292#/signup