The South Cariboo Summer festival takes place this weekend in 100 Mile House.

It marks the return of craft and produce judging in the blue ribbon exhibition hall.

Shelly Morton of the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce says some of the events going on over the weekend include skydiving (weather permitting), a kids fun zone, demonstrations, and many other events. For a full event listing see the south cariboo summer festival 2018 facebook page.

The festival takes place at the South Cariboo Recreation Center on Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10 AM.