Four more fires have been aded as wildfires of note within the Cariboo Fire Centre Region.

Robyn Clark, a Fire Information Officer for the BC Wildfire Service, says two are in the Quesnel area….

“We have added Blackwater River, that’s east of the Blackwater River in the Nazko area. It’s currently 1184 hectares. There are 16 personnel, one helicopters and 6 pieces of heavy equipment on site and crews and equipment will be continuing to build fire guards.”

“There is another wildfire of note near Tzenzaicut Lake. That’s north of Tzenzaicut Lake, west of Kersley. It’s estimated at 1200 hectares in size. There are 30 firefighters, two helicopters and 6 pieces of heavy equipment on site. Ground crews will be continuing to establish control lines.”

Clark says there is zero percent containment on the Tzenzaicut Lake wildfire and at last report it was 16 kilometers from the community of Kersley on the west side of the Fraser River.

She says there are also two new wildfires of note within the 100 Mile House Fire Zone…

“Including Lang Lake. It’s east of the north end of Lang Lake. It’s 200 hectares in size. There is currently a firefighter on site accessing the situation and equipment is working to establish containment lines.”

“Another wildfire of note is the Houseman Road. It’s southwest of Buffalo Lake. It’s currently 12 hectares in size and 10 percent contained. There are 20 firefighters and four pieces of heavy equipment on site. Ground crews are working to establish the guard in order to gain full containment.”

The Cariboo Regional District issued an Evacuation Order last night for properties in the Houseman Road area.

Those four new wildfires of note are in addition to the three existing wildfires of note which were Horsefly Lake, Chag Creek and Wild Goose Lake.

Clark says they have observed aggressive fire behavior due to the persistent hot and dry weather over the last couple of days.

She says while they are expecting a little bit cooler weather coming in this afternoon, she says they are not sure if it will be accompanied by lightning.

There are currently 87 active fires within the Cariboo Fire Centre.