The Cariboo region’s unemployment rate hasn’t been this low since February of 2015.

Vincent Ferro, a Labour Market Analyst with Stats Canada, goes over some of the numbers…

“The unemployment rate was 5.3 this July compared with 6.6 percent a year ago. And that represents about 47-hundred people unemployed this July compared with 58 hundred a year ago.”

Ferro says there were 16-hundred more people working in the region…

“If we look at the industries we have more people employed in construction and a little bit more in education and health. There were some minor declines in retail and wholesale trade.”

BC, meanwhile, continues to have the lowest unemployment rate in the country at an even 5 percent, which was also down slightly from a year ago.