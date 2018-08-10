Another temperature record has fallen in Williams Lake.

Environment Canada’s Shayne Keetley goes over the numbers…

“The previous record was 32.5 degrees set in 1981 and we got to one degree higher at 33.5. We did not set a record in Quesnel. The previous record was 35 degrees set in 1981 and we only got to 32.5 degrees.”

Keetley says says it will be another warm day today not record-setting…

“Over the next few days we’re not expecting any further heat records to fall. Friday will still be fairly nice and fairly warm but not quite up to the records and then on Saturday, we see a bit of a cool down with temperatures only into the mid to upper 20’s for the remainder of the week.”

Keetley says the record for August 10th in Williams Lake is 34 degrees and it’s 37.8 in Quesnel.