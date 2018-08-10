RCMP are reminding the public to be alert as telephone scams make the rounds in Williams Lake.

“Today’s sophisticated criminals, are able to make the incoming phone number appear to be local,” said Inspector Jeff Pelley in a media release.

“If this happens to you, DO NOT send them money or give away your personal information.”

Canada Revenue Agency, RCMP, and the Banks according to Pelley will not call and request any personal information regarding social insurance numbers, money, and/or banking information.

“If you have elderly parents and other family members, the RCMP recommend that you have a conversation and continue to educate them on being aware of telephone scams,” Pelley said.

Anyone with information about a telephone scam can contact their local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Crime Stoppers also subscribes to web tips www.bccrimestoppers.com.