An Edmonton man convicted of dangerous driving causing death, hit and run and driving while disqualified was granted interim release in Williams Lake Provincial Court after being accused of breaching his probation and operating a motor vehicle while being disqualified at McLeese Lake.

32 year old Derrick O’Connor was released today on a number of strict conditions including not occupying the driver’s seat of any motor vehicle, not possessing alcohol or drugs, and not being in contact with a man at McLeese Lake who he allegedly assaulted after being told to ‘slow down’.

Crown Counsel Haydn Shook said that O’Connor was arrested by Williams Lake RCMP Monday morning after a southbound RV was reported to be driving erratically and tailgating another vehicle.

The vehicle, Shook said stopped at the McLeese Lake General Store and drove through the parking lot that caused bystanders some concern.

After a verbal confrontation and allegedly slapping a man in the face who told him to ‘slow down’, Shook said that O’Connor got back in the RV driving a short distance to another property and through a barbed wire fence.

Shook said that O’Connor then got out of the vehicle and into a boat which he attempted to start when members of the Williams Lake RCMP arrived and arrested him.

RCMP, Shook said noticed the smell of liquor on O’Connor’s breath and discovered an intoxicated woman and number of open liquor cans inside the RV.

Also being ordered to pay $2,000 in recognizance, O’Connor’s father who called his son’s actions as a ‘slip up’ will serve as surety which Justice Peter Whyte essentially said is the ‘jailer in the community’ ensuring that his son abides by those conditions and if in violation is reported to the authorities.

“I’ve noticed great improvements in his behavior over the last couple of years,” said Lawrence O’Connor.

“I’m believing that he can make good on this.”

The Edmonton Sun reported in February 2014 that O’Connor pled guilty to a number of driving related charges after he admitted to killing an 18 year old BC man in a crash where he was driving 189km/h and then tried to flee the scene.

O’Connor received a four year sentence and is currently on probation until November 2019.

“Family blood is thick but the court and the law is thicker,” Whyte said to Lawrence.

“In this case if you’re aware you must render him to the authorities. Slips can’t happen while your son is on bail, not like this.”

O’Connor will make his first appearance court in Williams Lake Provincial Court on August 15.