An evacuation order remains in place for the area around the Shag Creek wildfire.

BC Wildfire Service says that crews have been pulled from the fire due to safety concerns due to the current and expected conditions. BC Wildfire is monitoring the fire, which is currently 900 hectares in size.

The Horsefly Lake fire is reported to be 90 percent contained, and is 526 hectares in size. There are 29 firefighters, 12 pieces of heavy equipment and three helicopters on site.

Several new fires were reported in the Cariboo region yesterday.

A fire near 70 Mile House has grown to 40 hectares overnight. Meanwhile the Wild Goose fire southwest of 100 Mile House is now at approximately 850 hectares after jumping its guards due to wind activity. There are 54 firefighters, one helicopter, and four pieces of heavy equipment on site.

Smoke from both these fires was highly visible last night in the surrounding communities. No fires are threatening structures at this time.