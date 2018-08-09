With several wildfires burning and creating smoky skies across the Province, Interior Health reminds residents to take precautions to protect their health.

Medical Health Officer Sue Pollock explains who is at a higher risk when it comes to smoke pollution.

“Smoke can affect each person differently based on factors like their own health status, their age and the amount of exposure to the smoke. But particularly exposure is concerning for infants and young children, the elderly and those who have underlying medical conditions, chronic diseases such as diabetes, or heart or lung disease”.

Pollock says ways you can reduce the health risks associated with wildfire smoke is to reduce outdoor activities, stay cool and drink plenty of fluids, and people with asthma or other chronic illness should carry any rescue medications with them at all times.

For general information about smoke and your health, contact Health Link BC toll-free, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 8-1-1.