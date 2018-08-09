Court dates have been set for Arraignment Hearings in Williams Lake for two people accused of, among other things, stealing the vehicle of a good samaritan who had stopped to help them.

28-year old Oscar Pierce is due back in court on August 29th, while 35-year old Carman MacDonald is scheduled to appear on September 5th.

They were arrested back in early June.

Williams Lake RCMP say a good samaritan had stopped to help an adult male and female who were involved in a motor vehicle accident on Highway 97 in the 70-Mile area.

Police say the pair then stole the person’s vehicle and headed north.

RCMP say they were eventually apprehended due to the combined efforts of Williams Lake, Quesnel RCMP, the Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services and a helicopter.

Police say further investigation revealed that the suspects were also wanted in Alberta in connection with an armed robbery.

In BC, Pierce and MacDonald are both facing a charge of Possession of Stolen Property.

Pierce is also facing one count of Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.