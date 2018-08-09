A collaborative effort has resulted in the management of the 2018 mushroom harvest within the territory of the Tsilhqot’in Nation being hailed a success.

Chief Joe Alphonse called the collaboration that resulted in the Province following recommendations by the Nation, enacting a Land Act closure to specific culturally and biologically sensitive areas to mushroom harvesting, and also Tsilhqot’in Nation officers partnering with BC Conservation Officers, Natural Resource Officers, and RCMP in education, compliance, and enforcement, as a prime example of how effective management of resources can occur.

“The days of First Nations being excluded from decision making are long gone,” Alphonse said.

“More importantly, this project provided economic benefits for many of our members. Overall, community members got out on the land, providing a small increase to household incomes.”

“Members were also able to provide feedback on what was happening on the land to ensure the harvest was a safe place for everyone.”

Local contracts were awarded for outhouses and garbage bins, along with numerous Tŝilhqot’in members both buying and harvesting mushrooms this season.

In general, the health and safety of pickers and harvesters was ensured with camps kept clean and an adequate response to issues of safety.

“Although the community of Yuneŝit’in had a close call with a member going missing while mushroom picking, we were still able to come together and ensure their safe return,” said Chief Russell Myers Ross.

“We hope the management of this season can be repeated in other areas of the Province.”