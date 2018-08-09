A preliminary inquiry will take place for a 37 year old man charged with three counts involving child pornography that is alleged to have taken place in 100 Mile House in October 2016.

Joseph Kenneth Seiler is charged with importing/distributing child pornography, possession of child pornography, and accessing child pornography.

BC Prosecution Service spokesperson Dan McLaughlin confirmed that Seiler has a preliminary inquiry scheduled for October 11, 2018 having previously elected to be tried by a Supreme Court Justice sitting without a jury.

100 Mile RCMP have not released any information on the matter due to the circumstances and potential harm to the alleged victims of the offences.

“Given the matter is now before the courts, we will not be issuing any further information,” said Sgt. Svend Nielsen.