An evacuation order for 93 properties located between the north western boundary of the Cariboo of the Regional District to the southern edge of Tascha Lake was issued Wednesday afternoon as the lightning sparked Shag Creek fire remains 0% contained.

“This includes the 17 properties in the Shag Creek area evacuation alert issued at 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 as well as the additional properties,” said Emily Epp, CRD Manager of Communications.

“The evacuation order covers a large area due to concerns that the Shag Creek wildfire will limit access routes in the area.”

The Shag Creek Wildfire as of August 8 was listed as 900 hectares in size.

“Given current and expected fire behavior, crews have been pulled off this fire for safety reasons,” said BC Wildfire Service.

Due to the immediate danger members of the RCMP and Search and Rescue will be expediting the evacuation order.

“Residents should register at Emergency Support Services (ESS) in Prince George at the Civic Centre located at 808 Canada Games Way,” Epp said.

(Editor’s Note: The Shag Creek was originally reported as 300 hectares in size. It in fact grew from that figure and as of Wednesday was updated by BC Wildfire Wildfire at 900 hectares)