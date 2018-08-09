A Heat Warning continues today for both Williams Lake and 100 Mile House, but not quite for Quesnel.

Environment Canada’s Lisa Ervin explains….

“We’re expecting 32 degrees today and 34 degrees tomorrow for both areas. But where the subtle difference comes in is in the overnight low temperatures. Quesnel tends to be consistently a few degrees cooler in the overnight hours than Williams Lake and that small change in temperature, that little bit of extra cooling, can provide enough relief during the overnight period that there is less likely a chance of heat related illnesses.”

Williams Lake could see record breaking highs over the next couple of days.

Ervin says the record for August 8th is 31.7 degrees set back in 1981 and today’s forecasted high would surpass that, and she says the forecasted high for tomorrow of 34 would surpass the old mark of 32.5, also from 1981.

The records go back a little further for Quesnel are a little higher, 36.1 for today from back in 1920 and 35 degrees for tomorrow from 1981.