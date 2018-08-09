Interior Health will have a new President and Chief Executive Officer this fall.

Susan Brown who has been a senior executive at Interior Health since 2011 will begin the new role previously filled by Chris Mazurkewich on October 29th.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says that Brown has the experience and broad skill set required to lead the health authority in its effort improve patient care in communities across the Interior including 100 Mile House and Williams Lake.

Prior to coming to IH, Brown was Executive Director of the Medicine Program at Fraser Health, as well as having oversight over health-care operations within the Peace Arch Hospital and White Rock Community. She is a Certified Health Executive and holds a Master of Health Studies and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and has worked for over 30 years in health care in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Brown became IH’s Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Hospitals and Communities in 2015.

“Susan has the strategic insight and knowledge of health care that we need in our next CEO. She has led significant initiatives to make team-based care more available to patients, which contributes to improved health outcomes across IH,” said Board Chair Dr. Doug Cochrane.

“What really made an impression on our Board as we proceeded through the executive search, is her strong commitment to relationships with patients, families, staff and physicians, volunteers, local and regional leaders, foundations and auxiliaries, and of course our many system partners.”