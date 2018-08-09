BC Wildfire crews continue to work on several fires in the 100 Mile area.

The Whale Lake fire 30 kms west of 100 Mile is approximately 1 hectare in size. Three fires are burning near Lang Lake 40 kilometers northeast of 100 Mile House, the largest of which is currently 100 hectares in size.

Robin Clarke of the BC Wildfire service says the fire is in rough terrain and is located on a ridge. She says wind is a factor on the growth of the fire. Wildfire crews are en route and an aircraft is assigned to the fire.

Several other fires are burning in the area, but all are listed as 1 hectare or smaller in size and are being held.