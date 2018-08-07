The BC long weekend ended in tragedy for a 56 year old woman who drowned Monday in Lac Lac Hache.

100 Mile RCMP said upon arrival they found the female being tended to by ambulance and fire crews.

She was not able to be revived.

“The preliminary information was the female had been on a boat with a friend. They had stopped the boat for a swim then the boat was blown away by the wind,” said Sgt. Don McLean in a media release.

“The deceased female was not wearing a Personal Flotation Device at the time but was also not required to do so while swimming.”

The victim was recovered by another boater and taken to shore.

The incident is now being investigated by the B.C. Coroners Service and the name of the woman is not being released at this time.